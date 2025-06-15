Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,895,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.31 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.