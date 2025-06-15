Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after buying an additional 3,298,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after buying an additional 3,255,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after buying an additional 1,715,194 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

