Scratch Capital LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Scratch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. GameStop makes up about 0.5% of Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in GameStop by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GameStop by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in GameStop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after buying an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in GameStop by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,740,948. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $10,775,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at $804,845,995.10. This represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

