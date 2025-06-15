Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $18.54 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of SPG stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.14.
Simon Property Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.
About Simon Property Group
Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.
