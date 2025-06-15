Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.