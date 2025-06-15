Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,908 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62,908 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

