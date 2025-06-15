BayBridge Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $254.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.62 and its 200-day moving average is $264.70.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.15.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

