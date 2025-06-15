BayBridge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC owned 0.05% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,566,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 590,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,508 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,635.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 81,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,885.01. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,141. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

