Greif, Inc. (GEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Greif has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greif to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.37 on Friday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,258. This trade represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

