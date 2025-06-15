Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Carlyle Credit Income Fund

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.