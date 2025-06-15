Newport Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,124,000 after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

