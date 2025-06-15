BayBridge Capital Group LLC Invests $265,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 244,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:FNF opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

