PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
UNLRY opened at $2.02 on Friday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.