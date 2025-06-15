PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

UNLRY opened at $2.02 on Friday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

