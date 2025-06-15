Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

NEO opened at C$11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.01.

In other news, Director Rahim Suleman bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$50,344.14. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

