Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,881 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

