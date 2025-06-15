SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,869,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

