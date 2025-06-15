Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 23,504 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 204.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $216.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

