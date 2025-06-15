Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,228 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after buying an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,723,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

