AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,712,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,267 shares during the quarter. AMC Networks makes up approximately 1.5% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RWWM Inc. owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 1,248,571 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 2,483.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 309,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 297,124 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 267,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $280.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.38. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $555.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.23 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

