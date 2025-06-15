Sfm LLC Acquires Shares of 1,797 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sfm LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,901,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after purchasing an additional 566,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,045,000 after purchasing an additional 388,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

