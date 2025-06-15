Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 169.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505,351 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for about 7.9% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 4.27% of Polaris worth $98,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Polaris by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 900,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 513,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $24,659,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,156,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,725,000 after acquiring an additional 388,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $21,776,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 25,682.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Bank of America cut their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.
Polaris Stock Performance
PII opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $88.00.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.22%.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.