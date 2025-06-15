Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 169.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505,351 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for about 7.9% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 4.27% of Polaris worth $98,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Polaris by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 900,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 513,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $24,659,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,156,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,725,000 after acquiring an additional 388,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $21,776,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 25,682.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Bank of America cut their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.22%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.