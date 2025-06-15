Massachusetts Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

IHE stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $573.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

