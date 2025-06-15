SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.