Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
VCIT stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
