Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Masco makes up about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Masco worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,766,000 after purchasing an additional 360,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,456,000 after purchasing an additional 305,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,463,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,756,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

