Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29,815.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,508 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

