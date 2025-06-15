Pacific Sun Financial Corp Lowers Position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $72.84.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.