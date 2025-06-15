VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

