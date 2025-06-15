Pacific Sun Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

