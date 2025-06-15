Everpar Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $164.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.99. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

