MFA Wealth Services Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MFA Wealth Services lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.7% of MFA Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $295.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

