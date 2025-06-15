Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,441 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $7,096,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AJG opened at $316.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average is $317.22. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

