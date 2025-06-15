HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $59.15 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $207.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

