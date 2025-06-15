Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of CareTrust REIT worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,505,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,280 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,220,000 after acquiring an additional 568,634 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CTRE opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.65%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

