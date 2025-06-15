Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Up 164.8% in May

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the May 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of POCI stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Optics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Optics by 34.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Optics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Optics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

