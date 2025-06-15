Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 225,837 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,647,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,837 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $47,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,389,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 179,243 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,343,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after acquiring an additional 726,986 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after acquiring an additional 585,125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 23.8%

Shares of DISV opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

