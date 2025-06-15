Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $501.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.12 and a 200-day moving average of $503.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.