Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,781 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

