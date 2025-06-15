Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 3.6% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after buying an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $396,028,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,316,000 after buying an additional 861,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,367,000 after acquiring an additional 726,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $710.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $717.87. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $629.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

