Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,432. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

