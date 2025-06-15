Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 552,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $831,001.60.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

