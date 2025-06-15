Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

