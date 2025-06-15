Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 247,545 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 549,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 133,452 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

