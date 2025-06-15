Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Expands By 154.9%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the May 15th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 772,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 219,995 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.0755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

