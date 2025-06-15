Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,949,000 after purchasing an additional 105,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 526,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 240,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $419.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

