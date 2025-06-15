Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 47463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCMLY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

