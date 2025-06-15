Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square Enix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Square Enix Stock Up 7.7%
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Square Enix had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $506.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.
