Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI) Short Interest Up 158.3% in May

Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Harbor Health Care ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Harbor Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Harbor Health Care ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Harbor Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Harbor Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Health Care ETF (MEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth Health Care index. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of stocks engaged in the health care sector globally. MEDI was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

