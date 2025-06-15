TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 22.7% – Time to Sell?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 777,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 364,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNR Gold

TNR Gold Trading Down 22.7%

TNR Gold Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.