TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) fell 22.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 777,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 364,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

TNR Gold Trading Down 22.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

